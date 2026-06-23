Bidadi project row: Shivakumar invites HDK for discussion at Soudha; Minister asks CM to come to protest site

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy launched an attack on Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over the contentious Bidadi Township project, urging him to revisit his own 2007 Assembly statements and challenging him to visit the ongoing farmers’ protest site at Byramangala.

Kumaraswamy accused the Congress leadership of hypocrisy, noting that leaders who had vehemently opposed the project nearly two decades ago, including Shivakumar, former CM Siddaramaiah, and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, are now supporting it to allegedly benefit real estate interests.

“Come to the protest site at Byramangala. You will then know whether those sitting there are real farmers or fake farmers. I am ready to come. Are you prepared to come to Byramangala?” Kumaraswamy challenged Shivakumar, who recently claimed that the agitators protesting for over 500 days are not genuine farmers.

The JDS leader recalled that it was his government that originally conceptualised five satellite townships, including Bidadi, to reduce pressure on Bengaluru. A decision on the project was taken on September 23, 2009, following a notification issued on October 18, 2006. He, however, said he abandoned the project when farmers opposed it, as 80-90% of them remain against the scheme even today.”

I do not deny that I was the architect of Bidadi Township. But I never conceived the project to dispossess farmers of their lands and hand them over to real estate interests,” Kumaraswamy asserted. He criticised the current government for ignoring over 4,000 objections filed by farmers since the preliminary notification.