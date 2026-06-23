Bookings all set to reopen; vigil up on trek trails in Kudremukh wildlife division

MANGALURU: With new bookings set to open within two days, forest officials have heightened surveillance on various trekking points, especially in Kudremukh wildlife division, to prevent unregulated operations and unauthorised trails.

Sivaram Babu M, the deputy conservator of forests at Kudremukh wildlife division of Karkala, told TNIE that forest officers will ensure the new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is followed by trekking organisers in all trails under his jurisdiction. He said officials are conducting surprise checks to detect violations.

“New bookings for all routes authorised by the forest department were temporarily suspended 15 days ago. Confirmed bookings made prior to the suspension will not be affected. We are now in the process of opening new bookings within two days,” he said.

There are eight trekking points in Kudremukh division, out of which Kudremukh, Gangadikal, Kurinjal and Nethravati, which are located on the border of Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada districts, have already complied with the new SOP and are open for treks.

SOP compliance is being checked in the other four trekking trails, including Kodachadri and Narasimha Parvatha. The new SOP mandates that the guides must have first-aid training; carry walkie-talkies, stretchers and signage boards and ensure that the base camps have water points and toilet facilities.