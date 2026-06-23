Business units turn Kabini backwaters into waste dumping site

MYSURU: Serious concerns have been raised over the alleged dumping of waste into the Kabini backwaters by nearby homestays, resorts, bars and hotels, posing a threat to the fragile ecosystem and water quality of one of Karnataka’s important reservoirs, the executive engineer of the Kabini dam wrote to the environmental officer on June 20 and urged the police to take cognizance of the issue.

According to the authorities, waste is being dumped in an unscientific manner, leading to environmental degradation and posing risks to aquatic life and public health.

Kabini backwaters serve as a major attraction for tourists and are also an important source of livelihood for local communities involved in boating and tourism-related activities. However, increasing waste accumulation in the dam area has become a matter of concern for residents and stakeholders.

In the letter, the officer urged the Pollution Control Board to inspect the resorts, homestays, bars and hotels situated around the Kabini backwaters and verify whether proper waste management systems are in place. It requested authorities to take stringent action against establishments found violating environmental norms and to ensure scientific disposal of solid and liquid waste.