CM okays Rs 5 crore, 2 acres land for ‘Pustaka Mane’

BENGALURU: The State Government will provide Rs 5 crore and two acres of land in Mandya district to support the library run by Padma Shri awardee Ankegowda, which houses more than 20 lakh books.

Ankegowda met the Chief Minister and sought financial assistance for the maintenance and expansion of the free public library. The Chief Minister directed Mandya Deputy Commissioner to facilitate the allotment of land and release financial assistance for the library’s development.

In his representation, Ankegowda said the library contains over 20 lakh books, including many rare and valuable volumes that are extensively used by students, teachers and researchers. He stressed the need to preserve the collection for future generations and sought support for infrastructure and maintenance.

He requested funds for reading rooms, toilets, recruitment of librarians and support staff, computers, printers, and the creation of a digital library. He also highlighted the need for cataloguing, digitisation and preservation of books, besides meeting recurring expenses such as electricity, maintenance and administration.

Ankegowda had sought `2 crore to strengthen and modernise the library. The Chief Minister, however, directed officials to provide `5 crore in assistance along with two acres of land for its expansion.The library is located at Haralahalli in Pandavapura taluk of Mandya district. Ankegowda was among the recipients of the Padma Shri award in 2026. Ankegowda is the founder of ‘Pustaka Mane’ (House of Books), one of India’s largest free-access libraries.