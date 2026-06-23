Congress, BJP exchange salvos over students missing NEET retest

BENGALURU: The ruling Congress and Opposition BJP continued to trade barbs over reports that students missed Sunday’s NEET-UG retest in Bengaluru, allegedly due to a Congress event at Palace Grounds.

Senior BJP MLA and Assembly Opposition leader R Ashoka said the Congress event caused severe traffic congestion across Bengaluru, and students travelling to NEET centres couldn’t reach the venue on time.

Ashoka said the inconvenience could have been avoided if the Congress programme had been postponed by a few hours.

Congress had organised the event to mark MLC BK Hariprasad taking charge as party’s state unit chief.

Ashoka said PM Narendra Modi has altered the schedules of his programmes keeping students’ welfare in mind. But the Congress government showed little sensitivity towards the concerns of students and their parents, he alleged.

Hitting back, Hariprasad accused BJP of trying to deflect attention from irregularities in NEET, saying the NDA government is “trying to cover up its own mistakes” by passing the buck on the Congress.

“It is true that there was a traffic jam due to the Congress Sankalpa Samavesha programme. We had organised the programme on Sunday so that the public would not be inconvenienced. There were minor problems. We do not deny them. But I saw the news that two or three students did not appear for NEET due to the traffic congestion. We express our regret if such a mistake was caused by our event,” he said.

He claimed that all precautionary measures were taken with clear instructions being given to the police and Seva Dal workers. “NEET started at 1.30pm, and all the buses that were supposed to come to our programme had reached the venue by 10.30am,” he said.