Demand for MSP Bandh in Kolar against mango price crash

KOLAR: The district-wide bandh in Kolar on Monday demanding a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per tonne of mangoes was total in Srinivasapura, while it evoked a mixed response in other parts.

There were widespread protests and farmers dumped mangoes on the Bengaluru-Chennai highway in Srinivasapura. However, the police ensured that the movement of vehicles was not affected. The prices of mangoes are on a downward spiral since the beginning of this harvest season in the district. Mango growers claimed that they appealed to the government several times through the district administration, but there was no response.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mangala SM, who visited the protest sites, said the district administration has taken up the issue with the state and Union governments and is expecting a favourable decision soon. The bandh was called by multiple pro-farmer organisations, including the Mango Growers Welfare Development Association. Kolar MP M Mallesh Babu, MLA GK Venkatasiva Reddy, JDS leader CMR Srinath and several other political leaders near the Colony Gate at Srinivasapura and Chintamani Road. The protestors blocked the road at the KSRTC bus stand.

JDS MLA GK Venkatasiva Reddy said the government was requested to intervene from the beginning of the harvest season to help growers, but it did not. JDs will stand with the farmers until justice is done, he added.

Reddy warned that if the state government does not announce the MSP, the farmers will intensify the protest and march from Srinivasapur to Vidhana Soudha.