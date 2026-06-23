Karnataka HC allows removal of woman’s uterus as she can’t manage menstrual hygiene

BENGALURU: In a rare case, the Karnataka High Court allowed the parents of a 23-year-old woman to get her uterus removed in a procedure to be performed at Vani Vilas Hospital in the city, as she suffers from severe developmental and intellectual disabilities which impair her ability to understand, manage and perform even basic activities of daily living.

“Having regard to the findings recorded by the Medical Board, the nature and extent of the patient’s intellectual and developmental disabilities, her inability to independently manage menstrual hygiene, the recurring medical complications highlighted by the petitioners, the absence of any medical contraindication and the unanimous recommendation of the Medical Board, this court is satisfied that the proposed procedure is intended to advance the welfare, health, dignity and best interests of the patient,” the court said. Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order on a petition filed by the parents, who hail from a village in Yelahanka taluk.

“This court also finds it relevant that the present case does not concern sterilisation for eugenic purposes, population control measures or any attempt to curtail the rights of the patient on account of her disability. The recommendation is founded entirely upon considerations relating to health, hygiene, dignity, safety and quality of life,” said the court.

It directed the medical superintendent of Vani Vilas Hospital to make all arrangements for the total abdominal hysterectomy as recommended by the Medical Board constituted by it.

The court also stated that the medical superintendent should ensure welfare, dignity, safety and best interests of the patient are protected at all stages of treatment and provide pre-operative counselling, care and rehabilitation services.

The medical board had recommended that the patient may undergo the total hysterectomy after considering the opinions furnished by all specialists.