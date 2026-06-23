KSDC’s 24-hour shutdown on June 25 to hit online services

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Data Centre (KSDC), which hosts more than 100 applications and 260 servers catering to various state government departments, will undergo a 24-hour shutdown later this week for critical electrical maintenance, affecting a wide range of digital services across Karnataka.

Though the scheduled downtime falls on a public holiday and is followed by the fourth Saturday, the shutdown will inconvenience citizens as several essential online services will remain unavailable. Online bus ticket bookings, bill payments, digital transactions, traffic fine payment portals and downloading or accessing of official documents are likely to be affected, temporarily disrupting essential civic and legal services.

KSDC has scheduled the shutdown from 9 pm on June 25 to 9 pm June 26 to undertake a critical electrical maintenance work, requiring a total power shutdown of the facility. The shutdown has been approved by the competent authority.

The downtime will likely impact several key state-level digital platforms, including the e-Procurement portal, Human Resource Management System, e-Office services, and Aadhaar appointment and UID-related systems, among others.All servers, applications and websites hosted at the data centre will remain inaccessible during maintenance.

The Karnataka High Court has issued a notice informing litigants, advocates and general public that its website and online services will remain unavailable during the period.

KSDC serves as backbone of e-governance

According to the notice issued by the High Court, services such as the Online Digital Case Diary and other online facilities hosted on the court’s website will not be accessible. HC has advised advocates,litigants and other stakeholders to plan their online activities accordingly.

KSDC serves as the backbone of the state’s e-governance infrastructure, supporting a wide array of digital services used by government departments as well as citizens across Karnataka. IT-BT minister Priyank Kharge and officials from the department were unavailable for comments.