Udupi doctor among two arrested in adoption racket

UDUPI: Two people, including a doctor, have been arrested in connection with an alleged illegal adoption and baby trafficking case involving a one-month-old girl in Udupi district.

Police said the case came to light on June 19 after an official from the Brahmavar Child Development Project Office (CDPO) alerted the District Child Protection Unit that a couple from Nejaru in Santekatte was raising a one-month-old baby girl without completing any legal adoption procedures.

Following the tip-off, officials from the District Child Protection Unit and the CDPO visited the couple’s residence at Subramanya Nagar in Santekatte. The team found Prakash, his wife Poornima, the infant identified as Shreenika Prakash, and Poornima’s sister Lakshmi at the house. During questioning, the couple allegedly gave inconsistent statements.

Further inquiry revealed that Prakash and Poornima had been married for 11 years and were undergoing treatment for infertility at Kamat Nursing Home in Udupi.