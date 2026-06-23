Venus opens Bengaluru’s first hot water and energy solutions experience centre

BENGALURU: Venus Home Appliances has launched Bengaluru’s first experience centre dedicated to hot water and energy solutions at Wilson Garden, offering customers an opportunity to explore a wide range of residential and commercial water-heating technologies through live demonstrations and expert consultations.

The experience centre showcases the company’s portfolio of products, including heat pump water heaters, solar power systems, solar water heaters, tankless water heaters, storage water heaters, instant water heaters, pressure booster pumps and hot water recirculation systems. Designed as an interactive experience hub rather than a conventional showroom, the facility aims to help customers understand the features, benefits and applications of various technologies before making a purchase decision.

Visitors can experience live demonstrations of energy-efficient systems, compare solutions based on their specific requirements, and receive expert guidance on installation planning, system sizing and long-term energy savings. The centre caters to a diverse customer base, including homeowners, builders, architects, consultants, hotels, hospitals, educational institutions and commercial establishments.