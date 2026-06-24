ED, IT, CBI being used for political purposes, alleges Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday alleged the ED, IT department, and CBI were being used for "political purposes" by the Centre, reacting to reports of searches against officials in Karnataka.
Despite thousands of searches over 12 years, he claimed, the ED's conviction rate remained meagre-a figure that only deepened suspicions of political motivation.
"Across India, there have been thousands of searches over the last 12 years. The conviction rate is less than two per cent. What does that show? Can you still say they are not politically motivated?" Priyank told reporters.
He alleged that the Income Tax Department, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Central Bureau of Investigation had become tools of the central government.
"They are unleashed whenever required," the state home minister charged.
Priyank said repeated remarks by BJP leaders suggesting that central agencies could target Congress leaders only strengthened the perception that such investigations were politically motivated.
When asked whether he too could be targeted, he said it was "quite possible."
"If it is going to happen, it will happen sooner or later. Have the BJP leaders not issued threats? Sitting BJP MPs are saying it, MLAs are saying it, they are posting it on social media, and even calling us to say it. What is new in this?" he said.
To a question on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's proposed Bengaluru visit, the minister said he may be visiting the city to submit documents.
Priyank has been targeting the RSS for the past one month, asking the outfit to furnish details about its registration and finances.
He has warned that the RSS cannot "breach the threshold of law" as it must function within the framework of law.
In an apparent reference to the RSS chief, Priyank remarked, "I do not know. They say Mohan Bhagwat is coming to Bengaluru. I do not know whether he is bringing the documents with him or not. Let us ask him when he arrives."
Asked whether he was gearing up for a legal battle against the RSS, the minister said he had done nothing wrong and had merely sought answers to questions he had raised.
"Why should I wage a legal battle? What wrong have I done? They (RSS) should wage the legal battle, not me. I have only asked questions. Let them answer," he said.
He further argued that those he had questioned regarding the RSS were resorting to personal attacks instead of addressing the issues raised by him.
"As I said yesterday, if they (BJP leaders) do not mention my name, they do not get any promotion. Whether it is the Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka or Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, they need to mention me," he said.
Reiterating his demand for transparency, the minister said there was nothing improper about asking for documents or seeking answers from RSS leaders.
"I have only asked questions. Let them (RSS) answer. If everything is legal, they could have given me the documents by now. Is it wrong to ask for documents?" he said.