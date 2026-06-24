ED, IT, CBI being used for political purposes, alleges Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday alleged the ED, IT department, and CBI were being used for "political purposes" by the Centre, reacting to reports of searches against officials in Karnataka.

Despite thousands of searches over 12 years, he claimed, the ED's conviction rate remained meagre-a figure that only deepened suspicions of political motivation.

"Across India, there have been thousands of searches over the last 12 years. The conviction rate is less than two per cent. What does that show? Can you still say they are not politically motivated?" Priyank told reporters.

He alleged that the Income Tax Department, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Central Bureau of Investigation had become tools of the central government.

"They are unleashed whenever required," the state home minister charged.

Priyank said repeated remarks by BJP leaders suggesting that central agencies could target Congress leaders only strengthened the perception that such investigations were politically motivated.

When asked whether he too could be targeted, he said it was "quite possible."

"If it is going to happen, it will happen sooner or later. Have the BJP leaders not issued threats? Sitting BJP MPs are saying it, MLAs are saying it, they are posting it on social media, and even calling us to say it. What is new in this?" he said.

To a question on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's proposed Bengaluru visit, the minister said he may be visiting the city to submit documents.

Priyank has been targeting the RSS for the past one month, asking the outfit to furnish details about its registration and finances.

He has warned that the RSS cannot "breach the threshold of law" as it must function within the framework of law.