ED raids Belagavi Excise Commissioner’s properties across Karnataka in disproportionate assets case

BELAGAVI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations linked to Belagavi Additional Excise Commissioner Y. Manjunath in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets and money laundering case.
The raids were carried out at six locations across Karnataka, including Belagavi, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Arasikere. Officials examined documents, financial records and property-related transactions.
The premises searched included Manjunath's residence in Belagavi, his apartment in Bengaluru, a house linked to Excise Inspector Yamuna in Mysuru, a close associate's residence in Arasikere, and properties connected to his acquaintances in Ainapur village of Athani taluk and other locations.
According to sources, the investigation is linked to allegations that Manjunath amassed substantial assets through benami transactions, including investments in agricultural land, bars and restaurants. Investigators are examining whether the properties were acquired using illegally generated funds and routed through associates.
ED teams reportedly recovered several documents during the searches and are verifying records related to land purchases, business investments and financial dealings. Officials also continued scrutiny of documents at Manjunath's Bengaluru apartment.
Manjunath, the son of former Ballari MP Y. Devendrappa, has been serving as Additional Excise Commissioner in Belagavi for the past 11 years. The searches are being conducted under provisions related to alleged money laundering and suspected accumulation of assets disproportionate to known sources of income.
According to sources, investigators are also examining whether funds allegedly linked to Manjunath were transferred abroad and invested in projects or other initiatives.
The searches have drawn attention because Manjunath is the son-in-law of Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi. However, the ED has not issued any formal statement on the findings so far.
Reacting to the raids, former MP Y. Devendrappa said, ``The news has come as a shock to me, and I do not understand why the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted the raids.''
"Only after the operation is completed by the ED officials, we will be able to know about the reasons for the raids. Until I am able to get some information about it, I cannot comment on it,'' said Satish Jarkiholi.
According to sources, the residence of a real-estate developer from Belagavi, said to be an associate of Manjunath, was also searched by ED officials. Further details of the operation are awaited.