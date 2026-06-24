ED raids Belagavi Excise Commissioner’s properties across Karnataka in disproportionate assets case

BELAGAVI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations linked to Belagavi Additional Excise Commissioner Y. Manjunath in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets and money laundering case.

The raids were carried out at six locations across Karnataka, including Belagavi, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Arasikere. Officials examined documents, financial records and property-related transactions.

The premises searched included Manjunath's residence in Belagavi, his apartment in Bengaluru, a house linked to Excise Inspector Yamuna in Mysuru, a close associate's residence in Arasikere, and properties connected to his acquaintances in Ainapur village of Athani taluk and other locations.

According to sources, the investigation is linked to allegations that Manjunath amassed substantial assets through benami transactions, including investments in agricultural land, bars and restaurants. Investigators are examining whether the properties were acquired using illegally generated funds and routed through associates.

ED teams reportedly recovered several documents during the searches and are verifying records related to land purchases, business investments and financial dealings. Officials also continued scrutiny of documents at Manjunath's Bengaluru apartment.