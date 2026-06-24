Karnataka escoms oppose Tata Power bid for distribution licence

BENGALURU: The Electricity Supply Companies (escoms), including the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom), on Tuesday filed independent objections before the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) against Tata Power.

Tata Power had applied for a private distribution licence in some districts falling under the jurisdiction of Bescom (Bengaluru), Hescom (Hubli-Dharwad), CESC (Mysuru) and Mescom (Mangaluru) on May 26. Since then, many resident welfare groups, electricity workers’ associations and farmers’ associations raised objections against the proposal on multiple platforms. This is the first time the Escoms are making public their apprehension.

The escoms have submitted documents running into more than 75 pages before the KERC late on Tuesday evening.

A Bescom official, who did not want to be named, said, “In the petition, we have highlighted that Tata Power has made no specification about a parallel distribution network, which is required as per the Electricity Act. Tata Power has mentioned that they will purchase power from the grid and open sources for supply. This will affect the consumers in the long run and also does not ensure round-the-clock power supply.”

The official said there is also no clarity about the long-term power distribution and purchase agreements. On the other hand, the escoms have entered into long-term agreements to supply power till 2035.

Tata Power has also stated that it will supply power to high-end consumers, including industries and the commercial sector, leaving behind residential consumers.