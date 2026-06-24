Karnataka Forensic Science Laboratory a model for nation, says Priyank

BENGALURU: Chairing a review meeting, the Karnataka Home Minister, Priyank Kharge, said that the state is among the leading states in the country in scientific accuracy, technological capability, and timely reporting in criminal investigations.

“The Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL) has achieved accomplishments that the entire nation can be proud of,” Kharge said. The Minister visited the FSL office in Madiwala and noted that the Karnataka FSL has received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board and functions according to international quality standards.

He highlighted that the state’s digital and mobile forensics divisions have been granted the status of electronic evidence examiners under the IT Act. The minister also said that Karnataka FSL recently received the prestigious DSCI Award, presented to government institutions, for its outstanding digital forensic capabilities.