Karnataka is key hub for micro food processing

BENGALURU: Karnataka is a major force in the micro food-processing sector, with more than 10,500 processing units receiving government support, according to the Karnataka Agro Processing and Export Corporation (KAPPEC). The figures were shared at the Agro-Food Processing Conference organised by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

According to the KAPPEC, these units have generated employment for between 80,000 and one lakh people across the state. “The KAPPEC is always ready to facilitate an enabling ecosystem for food agripreneurship in Karnataka. Karnataka is achieving significant milestones in food processing, and I urge major stakeholders such as BCIC to join hands in strengthening the sector,” said KAPPEC Managing Director Shiva Prakash.

The conference brought together policymakers, industry leaders and agri-entrepreneurs to discuss the role of automation in transforming agro-food processing ecosystem. “India today produces nearly 350 million tonnes of foodgrains and has achieved self-sufficiency for a population of 1.5 billion.