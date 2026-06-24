Metro train stuck at Cubbon station, services hit for long time

BENGALURU: Thousands of Namma Metro commuters were stranded during Tuesday evening peak hours after a train developed a technical snag at the Cubbon Park Metro Station on the Purple Line, disrupting services across the underground section and causing severe inconvenience to passengers.

A commuter, who was onboard the snag-hit train, told TNIE that the train reached the Cubbon Park station around 6.30 pm, but remained stationary with its doors closed for nearly 15 minutes. He alleged that the passengers were left without any information on the disruption for a long time, leading to panic and discomfort.

“The train was jam-packed and it was suffocating inside. We were not informed about the issue immediately and had to wait for nearly 40 minutes before the announcement was made,” he said.

Passengers claimed that the technical problem was related to the train drawing power. The incident occurred during peak hours when the train frequency on the Purple Line is typically three to four minutes and coaches are usually overcrowded. The disruption had a cascading effect on services at all underground stations along the Purple Line and passengers were stranded at multiple stations.