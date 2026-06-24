MP writes to Bengaluru minister, outlines 15-point agenda for mobility, infra

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has written to Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, outlining a 15-point agenda aimed at strengthening the city’s infrastructure, mobility and governance, while calling for greater transparency and accountability in urban administration.

In his letter dated June 22, Surya said Bengaluru had witnessed “significant administrative shortcomings” over the past three years due to the absence of elected local bodies and unplanned infrastructure projects.

Among his key recommendations was the creation of a public-facing unified infrastructure accountability platform within 60 days. The dashboard, he said, should track all major projects undertaken by agencies such as GBA, BMRCL, BWSSB, BESCOM and BDA, and provide details on budgets, timelines, contractors and completion milestones.

Highlighting mobility concerns, Surya called for rationalisation of Metro fares, expediting delayed Metro projects, extending service hours and strengthening last-mile connectivity through a unified mobility framework. He also urged the state government to expand BMTC’s fleet, operationalise the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) and fast-track future Metro expansions.

The MP recommended the launch of a ‘Mission Walkable Bengaluru’ to restore footpaths and improve pedestrian infrastructure across the city.

Surya also stressed the need for scientific flood mitigation measures, lake rejuvenation, long-term water security planning and accelerated rollout of piped natural gas connectivity.