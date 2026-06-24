Nothing to learn from Modi about Constitution: Priyank; BJP hits back

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday asserted that the Congress has “nothing to learn” from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Constitution, launching a strong attack on the RSS.

Addressing the media, Priyank said, “We have nothing to learn from Mr Modi about the Constitution. He comes from a school of thought that had disregarded the Constitution. The RSS had written explicitly in their editorial, saying that they outrightly reject the Constitution.

They had more than 150 protests in Ramlila Maidan saying that Maharishi Nehru and Rishi Ambedkar are finishing the Vedas and getting something called the Constitution, and we reject it in its entirety, we want Manusmriti as the Constitution. Do you think we have anything to learn from Mr Modi about the Constitution? Do you see the way the Parliament is functioning?”

The remarks have triggered a sharp rebuttal from Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, who accused Priyank of repeatedly targeting the RSS only to stay in the news. “He seems to carry the attitude that no one can touch him,” she told reporters.

Shobha alleged that Priyank is ignoring the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and is “sitting idle, only passing comments on the RSS.”