Take SIR seriously or forget tickets: BKH to Congress aspirants

MANGALURU: KPCC President BK Hariprasad on Tuesday issued a stern warning to Congress leaders aspiring to become MLAs or ministers, directing them to treat the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as a priority and ensure that no genuine voter is excluded.
Addressing Congress members at an SIR awareness programme in Mangaluru, Hariprasad expressed displeasure over the delay in appointing Booth Level Agents (BLAs) in several booths of Sullia Assembly constituency. He instructed former Assembly election candidate Krishnappa to complete the appointments within a week. “If BLAs are not appointed within the stipulated time, you will not get the party ticket,” he warned.
Hariprasad alleged that the BJP was attempting to delete the names of Congress supporters, particularly Muslims and Christians, as part of a larger agenda to establish a Hindu Rashtra. “They want to portray these communities as if they are not citizens of this country. But plurality is the soul of India, and such attempts undermine the Republic,” he said, adding that the Congress government had granted universal voting rights to citizens long before the US extended similar rights to all its people.
Urging Congress workers to remain vigilant, Hariprasad said they should stay connected with the public and closely monitor the revision process.
“We are in a difficult situation. If we are not alert, they will uproot democracy,” he said, referring to allegations that nearly 2.7 million voters in West Bengal had lost their voting rights following a similar exercise. He clarified that the Congress had no objection to the removal of fake voters but insisted that no genuine voter should be deleted from the rolls. Hariprasad also expressed concern over the possibility of vulnerable tribal communities, including the Koragas, Malekudiyas and other Adivasis living in remote areas, being left out of the revision process.
Later, speaking to reporters after participating in a virtual meeting with Election Commission officials, he said the commission had assured the Congress that a special drive would be conducted if members of these communities were found to have been excluded.
He said the Congress had launched awareness programmes on the SIR exercise across Karnataka to safeguard the Constitution and protect citizens’ voting rights. He appealed to the public to take the revision process seriously and complete the necessary formalities to continue availing themselves of government benefits. On cross-voting in the recent MLC polls, Hariprasad said that some BJP and JDS MLAs had “voted according to their conscience”.
KPCC vice-president VR Sudarshan said as a political party it is the social responsibility of the Congress to ensure that no genuine voter is left out.
All Muslim leaders in Cong are united, says Khader
Health Minister UT Khader lashed out at a section of Muslim leaders from Dakshina Kannada who demanded ministerial posts for leaders of the community and said those who have not worked for the Congress need not speak about the party as it does not need their suggestions. “Senior leader B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan and all Muslim leaders are united and the party and the CM will provide opportunities to the minority leaders,” he said.