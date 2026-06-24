Take SIR seriously or forget tickets: BKH to Congress aspirants

MANGALURU: KPCC President BK Hariprasad on Tuesday issued a stern warning to Congress leaders aspiring to become MLAs or ministers, directing them to treat the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as a priority and ensure that no genuine voter is excluded.

Addressing Congress members at an SIR awareness programme in Mangaluru, Hariprasad expressed displeasure over the delay in appointing Booth Level Agents (BLAs) in several booths of Sullia Assembly constituency. He instructed former Assembly election candidate Krishnappa to complete the appointments within a week. “If BLAs are not appointed within the stipulated time, you will not get the party ticket,” he warned.

Hariprasad alleged that the BJP was attempting to delete the names of Congress supporters, particularly Muslims and Christians, as part of a larger agenda to establish a Hindu Rashtra. “They want to portray these communities as if they are not citizens of this country. But plurality is the soul of India, and such attempts undermine the Republic,” he said, adding that the Congress government had granted universal voting rights to citizens long before the US extended similar rights to all its people.

Urging Congress workers to remain vigilant, Hariprasad said they should stay connected with the public and closely monitor the revision process.

“We are in a difficult situation. If we are not alert, they will uproot democracy,” he said, referring to allegations that nearly 2.7 million voters in West Bengal had lost their voting rights following a similar exercise. He clarified that the Congress had no objection to the removal of fake voters but insisted that no genuine voter should be deleted from the rolls. Hariprasad also expressed concern over the possibility of vulnerable tribal communities, including the Koragas, Malekudiyas and other Adivasis living in remote areas, being left out of the revision process.