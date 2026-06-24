Tejasvi seeks white paper on Rs 5,500 crore spent on road work

BENGALURU: Approximately Rs 5,500 crore has been spent on city roads in the past three years, but there’s only 2% of roads to show for it while the rest are potholes, said Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, while urging new Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda to publish a white paper on the spending over potholes.

The MP said he has placed two “non-negotiable” demands before the minister -- publication of a white paper within 30 days detailing expenditure incurred on road repairs over the last three years and the launch of a live infrastructure dashboard within 60 days, providing details of project timelines, budgets and contractors before any further allocation for road works.

In a letter dated June 22 to the minister, the MP expressed “deep concern and anguish” over the city’s deteriorating road conditions, stating that despite repeated allocations running into thousands of crores, Bengaluru continues to grapple with potholes and poor road maintenance.

“Known globally as a technology hub, Bengaluru has unfortunately also earned the tag of a ‘pothole city’”, Surya wrote, adding that with the monsoon approaching, potholes have become a daily hazard for pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.

Surya pointed out that the state government had set a deadline in October 2025 for the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to make the city pothole-free. However, with the deadline having lapsed, the government has announced a fresh timeline of eight months along with an additional allocation of Rs 2,000 crore for road repairs.