Two gram panchayats of Mandya taluk issue e-khatas illegally; EO & PDOs held responsible

BENGALURU: A Lokayukta police probe revealed several irregularities in issuance of e-khatas and illegal alienation of valuable government lands in Beluru and Bevinhalli Grama Panchayats (GPs) of Mandya taluk in Karnataka.

The search has also highlighted that no steps were taken by the Executive Officer of Mandya taluk panchayat from time to time to fix the issues in both the GPs.

Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa issued a search warrant after his recent surprise visit and registration of suo-moto complaints against all the concerned officials.

The searches were conducted at the residences and offices of Executive Officer (EO) Lokesh Murthy, Mandya taluk panchayat, Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Chamaraju J C, Bevinahalli GP and PDO Siddaraju, Beluru GP.

According to the report submitted to Justice Veerappa, the search disclosed that Lokesh Murthy has failed in examining the discharge of responsibilities entrusted to the staff on a regular interval and not maintaining the assets of the panchayats in the prescribed format.

He was able to produce only 347 files out of a total 812 files which contain the documents of illegal khatas done by the Secretary and PDO of Beluru GP. It was found that out of 194 files of assets of the GP, only 30 files are in order.

Lokesh Murthy also failed to take action against PDO and other staffers even three months after the report was submitted to the Chief Executive Officer, besides approving the plan for conversion of a piece of land for residential use at Holalu village and also two pieces of land for commercial purpose in Sonagahalli, throwing norms to the wind.