After vote & seat thefts, BJP swallowing political parties, says Congress leader Meenakshi

BENGALURU: AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, whose nomination to Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh was rejected recently, came down heavily on the BJP alleging that the saffron party has graduated from “vote theft, seat theft to parties’ theft”.

“It is not only vote chori and seat chori, but also moving towards party theft. A country is moving towards one party. That is why Rahul Gandhi has spoken about the fight (against BJP),” she told reporters at KPCC office in Bengaluru.

She alleged that the BJP was poaching opposition MPs into the NDA fold to attain a two-third majority in the Lok Sabha to pass certain Bills like the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, to go ahead with delimitation of constituencies and increase the number of seats.

“They worked to stop people from even contesting... they did that in local body elections, but now also in Rajya Sabha elections. And now, they are swallowing political parties one after another,” she said.

“So, in a way, do they want to move towards a ‘One Nation, One Party’ system? Or do they want to make up the numbers-since their bill was previously rejected on the constitutional floor of the House and want to fulfil that shortfall? And that is why the conspiracy and plot they are hatching to finish off political parties one after another is right before us,” she said, adding that this was the BJP’s ‘chal, charitra aur chehra’ (conduct, character, and face).