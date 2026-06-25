Bengaluru based NIANP to up fat ratio in milk for better nutrition

BENGALURU: To improve nutritional content of cow’s milk and to help dairy farmers get better milk rates across India, the Bengaluru-based National Institute of Animal Nutrition (NIANP) is working on increasing fat content in milk. The institute has already started a study on the quality and quantity of cow milk’s fat and Solid Non-Fat (SNF), which comprises lactose, protein, minerals and carbohydrates.

At the state level, NIANP has partnered with the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), and trials are being conducted with Kolar and Chikkaballapur milk unions – two of the five unions supplying milk to Bengaluru. Others involved are Mandya, Tumakuru and Bengaluru milk unions, besides Mother Dairy.

Dr Artabandhu Sahoo, Director, NIANP, told the TNIE that ideally, 100 ml of milk should comprise 13% of total solids – 4% milk fat and remaining SNF. If there is more fat in the milk, farmers get a higher price. If the milk fat is 3.8% per 100ml, a farmer gets Rs 32 per litre, and if it is 6.8%, he gets Rs 38 per litre.

The higher milk fat content is also beneficial for humans as it addresses nutritional requirements, helps maintain nutritional balance and facilitates easier absorption and digestion of vitamins A, D, E and K.

Naturally, fat content is richer in buffalo and sheep milk compared to cow’s milk. To increase the fat content in cow’s milk, with and without additional supplements, trials are being conducted over the last three months. It will continue for a year in all weather conditions before being implemented across the state, said a KMF official, who is part of the study. In the trials with supplements, milk fat content, cattle fertility and lactation increased.