CM Shivakumar bats for Mumbai model redevelopment of Bengaluru slums

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday directed officials to prepare a slum redevelopment model on the lines of Mumbai and submit a report before the next Cabinet meeting on how slums in the state can be developed better. He also expressed displeasure over the slow pace of rural housing construction and site allotments.

Chairing a progress review meeting of the Housing Department in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the CM directed the officials concerned to construct houses with larger built-up areas than those provided in Mumbai. He told them to visit Mumbai and study its slum redevelopment model, and to submit a report before the next Cabinet meeting on how Karnataka can implement an even better model.

Further, Shivakumar said that every poor family deserves a roof over its head and instructed officials to prioritise the construction of houses and distribution of sites to eligible beneficiaries. '

He also ordered the officials to discontinue the housing allotment auction system and instead adopt a transparent public lottery process. Questioning the effectiveness of auctions, he asked whether such allotments benefit deserving applicants or only those with financial resources.

Shivakumar also stressed that all housing projects must have proper planning before implementation and warned against constructing houses without ensuring demand. He also directed officials to focus on providing basic infrastructure and connectivity, along with housing.