Congress high command asks Shivakumar to curb lobbying for Karnataka cabinet berths

The Congress high command has instructed Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to reject lobbying by leaders seeking ministerial positions and prevent attempts to pressure the party over cabinet expansion, according to sources cited by news agency PTI.

A senior Congress leader conveyed to Shivakumar that the party was unhappy with recent protests by supporters of ministerial aspirants and attempts to exert influence through religious leaders, sources said.

The direction came amid growing pressure on the Chief Minister to expand his cabinet. Shivakumar, who took oath as Chief Minister on June 3 along with 13 ministers after Siddaramaiah resigned on May 28, currently heads a ministry with 20 vacant berths. The sanctioned strength of the Karnataka cabinet, including the Chief Minister, is 34.

According to PTI sources, a high command representative spoke to Shivakumar on Wednesday and asked him to ensure that MLAs and MLCs do not meet in groups to push their claims for ministerial posts.

The party has also conveyed that Congress will follow a “zero tolerance” policy towards lobbying, political pressure tactics and public demonstrations for cabinet positions, sources said.

The high command told Shivakumar that any repeat of such activities would be viewed “very seriously” and that the decision on cabinet expansion would be taken by the party leadership at an appropriate time.

The issue has become a challenge for Shivakumar, with several legislators seeking ministerial berths and limited positions available. Party sources said the Chief Minister has to balance competing demands while avoiding resentment among those who may not make it to the expanded cabinet.

The matter also came up after Muslim religious leaders met Shivakumar seeking a ministerial post for MLC Salim Ahmed. Responding to the delegation on Monday, Shivakumar said the cabinet expansion decision would be taken by the Congress high command.

“My job is to implement the list they provide,” he said.

The Congress high command’s warning comes as the party seeks to prevent internal disagreements from becoming a public embarrassment ahead of the cabinet reshuffle decision.