Drug menace has declined sharply in Mangaluru, says Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy

MANGALURU: A year-long crackdown on drug trafficking and consumption by Mangaluru City Police has led to a significant decline in drug abuse across the city, Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said on Thursday.
Addressing a programme marking the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall, the Commissioner said sustained enforcement, campus drug testing and public participation had begun to show encouraging results.
Over the past year, police arrested more than 400 drug peddlers and apprehended over 2,000 consumers.
According to the Commissioner, drug-positive cases detected during random checks have fallen considerably. "Earlier, when 10 to 15 persons were checked during night patrols, at least four would test positive. Now, the number has reduced to one or two."
The commissioner said that drug-positive cases among students have dropped to around two per cent, while the quantity of drugs seized has reduced from kilograms to grams.
He further said more than 80 per cent of colleges in the city are conducting drug tests on campuses.
The commissioner went on to say that QR code-based reporting mechanism introduced by the police is generating over 20 complaints every week, with cases registered in at least half of them. "If campus testing and public reporting continue consistently for another year or two, Mangaluru can become a drug-free city," he said.
The Commissioner noted that police have adopted a rehabilitative approach towards students caught consuming drugs, often referring them for counselling and de-addiction treatment instead of immediately registering criminal cases. He also stressed that colleges voluntarily conducting drug tests should not assume their campuses are free of drugs and must continue vigilance.
Reddy urged parents to closely monitor behavioural changes, physical appearance and social patterns among their children. Referring to the recent suicide of a minor girl in Suratkal, he said timely reporting to the police could have helped prevent the tragedy.
He urged students to report drug peddlers and consumers rather than remain silent. He also warned that those who introduce drugs to first-time users can face imprisonment of up to seven years.
Senior Civil Judge Jaibunnisa said more than 65 per cent of inmates in Mangaluru jail are either drug consumers or peddlers. She lauded the city's anti-drug efforts and called for greater societal involvement in combating the menace.
Police sources said 5,960 students underwent drug testing across educational institutions between June 2025 and May 2026.
Deputy Commissioner Darshan H.V. and other officials were present in the event.