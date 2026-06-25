Drug menace has declined sharply in Mangaluru, says Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy

MANGALURU: A year-long crackdown on drug trafficking and consumption by Mangaluru City Police has led to a significant decline in drug abuse across the city, Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said on Thursday.

Addressing a programme marking the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall, the Commissioner said sustained enforcement, campus drug testing and public participation had begun to show encouraging results.

Over the past year, police arrested more than 400 drug peddlers and apprehended over 2,000 consumers.

According to the Commissioner, drug-positive cases detected during random checks have fallen considerably. "Earlier, when 10 to 15 persons were checked during night patrols, at least four would test positive. Now, the number has reduced to one or two."

The commissioner said that drug-positive cases among students have dropped to around two per cent, while the quantity of drugs seized has reduced from kilograms to grams.

He further said more than 80 per cent of colleges in the city are conducting drug tests on campuses.