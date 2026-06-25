Former MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy denies owning 100 acres amid Bidadi township row

BENGALURU/VIJAYAPURA: Former MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy, wife of Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy, has refuted claims that her family owns 100 acres of land, stating that the land registered in her name is only 32 acres.

Responding to remarks attributed to Industries Minister MB Patil amid the ongoing political row over the proposed Bidadi township project, Anitha said dragging family members into political disputes and spreading false information was inappropriate.

“The land in my name is 32 acres, not 100 acres as stated by Minister Patil. Dragging family members into political malice and spreading falsehoods does not befit anyone,” she added.

Meanwhile, Industries Minister MB Patil defended the proposed Bidadi Township project and accused opposition leaders of politicising the issue for political gains. He told reporers in Vijayapura that the project was initiated in 2006 when former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was heading the State Government.