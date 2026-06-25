Karnataka KPCC chief compares Modi-Shah to Ghazni

HUBBALLI: In a scathing attack on BJP over alleged misappropriation of funds donated by devotees to Ram Temple at Ayodhya, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and senior Congress MLC, BK Hariprasad, asked, “What is the difference between the Modi-Shah duo and Mahmud Ghazni, who had plundered the temples by raiding the country 17 times?”

Attacking BJP for dividing regional parties, he said that when Congress was in power, several regional parties flourished and got entrenched in the imagination of the people. However, after BJP came to power, it has been decimating regional parties. BJP has been pushing the country towards one-party rule, but their plot will not succeed as Congress will foil any such bid, he added.

On the government being adamant on the Bidadi Township project, he clarified that if the majority of farmers are against it, the government will not go ahead. But, he quickly added, as per the amendment brought to the Land Acquisition Act by the UPA government in 2013, farmers will get three times the market value.

On party MLAs protesting for ministerial berths, he said these were not protests but an expression of their rightful claim and desire. Until they seek anything within the party framework, the party will not act against them, he said.

He said the party has not thought of moving a no-confidence motion against Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti for his removal. However, with the change in the party’s strength in the Council, a decision will be taken at the legislators’ party meeting, he added.