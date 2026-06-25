Kharge, Priyank usurped properties belonging to poor through trust: BJP

BENGALURU: Congress and BJP leaders in Karnataka exchanged sharp political barbs over RSS’ legal status and allegations of corruption involving a family trust linked to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and his son, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge.

Priyank Kharge recently questioned the status of RSS’ registration and its transparency, ahead of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s visit to Bengaluru.

In a sarcastic remark, Priyank Kharge stated that he did not know whether Bhagwat would bring the “papers on RSS registration” on his arrival. He added that he had inquired about the matter but received no response.

In response, BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginkai urged Priyank Kharge to understand the RSS better. “I want to tell Priyank that he should know once what RSS is and how it is,” Tenginkai said. He described the organisation as one that has existed for 100 years and invited the minister to visit a Sangh branch for an hour to observe its work firsthand.

Tenginkai further accused critics of trying to create problems in Karnataka.

The controversy has taken a personal turn with BJP accusations against the Kharge family. BJP leaders, including national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, alleged that Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyank Kharge, and other family members -including senior Kharge’s son-in-law and wife - are associated with the Siddhartha Vihar Trust.

They claim that the trust has been used to seize control of various land parcels, including government-allotted plots, by leveraging political influence and usurping properties belonging to the poor.