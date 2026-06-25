Terror suspect’s phone reveals Pakistan links in Karnataka's Davanagere

DAVANGERE: Davanagere police have recovered multiple controversial voice messages, text chats, and alleged anti-national communications from the mobile phone of Suhail (20), who was arrested in Harihar on Tuesday on suspicion of terror-related activities.

Police sources told the TNIE that chats related to the Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, along with other anti-national statements, have been retrieved and are currently under investigation. However, given the matter’s significance to national security, the exact contents of the messages cannot be disclosed at this stage.

Upon examining the mobile of the accused, it was found that he was in contact with handlers and suspects from Pakistan and other nations through WhatsApp chats, voice messages, and various social media platforms. He was also allegedly active in online radicalisation groups. Preliminary investigations suggest that all of them were in contact with the intention of committing acts of sabotage.

Superintendent of Police Dr Shekhar HT told the TNIE, “Based on a tip off provided by central and state intelligence agencies, we apprehended Suhail (20), who came from Uttar Pradesh 15 days ago and was working as a painter at Harihar. The Sub-Inspector, who was monitoring his behaviour and suspicious activities, took him into custody based on intelligence.”

Police also said that a 10 individuals had arrived along with the accused, and search is on for the remaining nine. “We will investigate them and ensure that terrorist activities are rooted out,” an official said. The case bears resemblance to the recent Tumakuru incident, and further investigation will reveal any possible linkages, a source added.