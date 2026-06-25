Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi signs MoUs worth Rs 50k crore in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday signed 15 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth more than Rs 50,000 crore in Bengaluru, with a majority of the investments earmarked for setting up Global Capability Centres in the state.

Addressing a roadshow aimed at attracting investments, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh had undergone a significant transformation over the past nine years.

“Before nine years, Uttar Pradesh was seen as a lawless state suffering from policy paralysis and misgovernance. It was known as a ‘bimaru’ state. Agriculture and the state economy had little hope. Today, Uttar Pradesh is no longer a ‘bimaru’ state,” he said.

State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna echoed the Chief Minister’s remarks, saying the government had worked extensively over the past decade to improve Uttar Pradesh’s image among investors. “We have affordable land and a large workforce, both skilled and unskilled, which are major incentives for entrepreneurs,” he said.