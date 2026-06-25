Violence at Hindalco plant as worker ends life in Karnataka's Belagavi

BELAGAVI: Tension prevailed at the Hindalco plant near Belagavi city after a contract worker allegedly died by suicide on the company’s premises, purportedly over disappointment arising from non-regularisation of his job and an alleged employment scam.

The deceased has been identified as Shankar Talawar (31), a resident of Mutyanatti village near the plant. According to preliminary information, Shankar had been working as a contract employee at the plant for several years.

Family members alleged that Shankar had paid Rs 5 lakh to a local agent, who had allegedly promised to secure him a permanent position in the company. However, even after nearly three years, his job was not regularised. Sources said that Shankar had repeatedly demanded either regularisation of his employment or the return of the money. However, he was allegedly denied both, leaving him distressed.

Before taking his life, Shankar allegedly left behind a WhatsApp message, expressing anguish over the changing recruitment criteria in the company and the difficulties faced by candidates possessing only SSLC and ITI qualifications. The message also reportedly contained an emotional apology to his parents.

Following the incident, a large number of villagers gathered on the company’s premises and some of them allegedly vandalised company property. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.