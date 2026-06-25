Workers oppose Rs 10 crore fund use for BDA plantation drive

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Building and Other Construction Workers’ Organisations Coordination Committee opposed the proposed utilisation of Rs 10 crore from the Construction Workers’ Welfare Board fund for the Bangalore Development Authority’s (BDA) plantation drive scheduled on June 27.

The committee urged the Secretary and CEO of the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board to withdraw its decision to fund the programme, under which BDA plans to plant 15 lakh native saplings in three layouts in a single day. The committee argued that the programme should be funded either by the BDA or the state exchequer and not through welfare funds meant for construction workers.

The committee questioned whether the utilisation of workers’ welfare funds for such a programme was permissible under the Building and Other Construction Workers Act, 1996.

It pointed out that several welfare benefits, including pensions, medical assistance, scholarships, maternity benefits and death compensation, are pending due to non-release of funds.

Labour department officials informed workers that around 13,750 of them would be engaged to plant 7.5 lakh saplings in Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout and would be paid an honorarium of Rs 750 each.

Responding to the concerns, the CEO said since it was a government programme, the board was compelled to extend support. However, owing to pressure from workers’ unions, the board decided to utilise only Rs 1.9 crore exclusively as honorarium for workers who would directly participate in the programme.