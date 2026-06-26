BJP fact-finding report on cross-voting in Karnataka MLC polls ready

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra is scheduled to meet Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade on Friday, visit Sakleshpur, and proceed to Bengaluru thereafter.

Party circles are buzzing with speculation over the sealed cover on cross-voting during the recent MLC polls prepared by the fact-finding committee headed by MLC and former BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi.

With Ravi currently in Chikkamagaluru, it remains unclear whether he will meet the state president en route or submit the report after Vijayendra reaches Bengaluru.

The three-member committee, includes N Mahesh and MLA Mahesh Tenginakai, has completed its investigation into alleged cross-voting during the recent MLC polls. Party sources said the committee gathered information from various direct and indirect sources. However, they acknowledged the absence of primary evidence, as the voting was conducted through secret ballot.

According to internal assessments, seven legislators of 33 MLAs are under scrutiny. The vote breakup under examination is that of the 30 votes allocated to BJP candidate Raghu Kautilya, all were cast in his favour, but one ballot was declared invalid due to illegible writing.

The party is examining whether this was an accidental error or a deliberate act, as the invalid vote effectively helped the Congress. Of the 30 votes allocated to the second BJP candidate, Lingraj Patil, only 27 reached him - pointing to three suspected cross-votes.