Famous KGF Gymkhana Ground to reopen after 25 years; two-day football tournament to be held

KGF: After 25 years, the famous Gymkhana ground is all set to reopen to witness a two-day Gold Rush Tournament organised by Khelo India.
The matches are being conducted by the KGF Police District to create awareness on drugs in the name of 'Drug Free KGF'.
Gymkhana ground is one of the famous stadiums in South India, with an international standard.
During the functioning of BGML, every year, a football tournament was conducted in the famous ground for twenty to twenty-five days, in which several public sector company teams, including MEG and teams from Goa, participated.
The games will be witnessed by thousands of people. The ground has also introduced players from KGF to state-level and national-level matches.
After the closure of BGML, the activities on the ground came to a halt.
However, now it has been revamped and colourful paintings have been added to make it more attractive with the efforts of Kolar MP Mallesh Babu.
After twenty-five years, over twenty thousand football lovers are going to witness two days foot ball tournament organised on the 27th and 28th of June by Khelo Sports Authority of India. So far, seventeen teams have enrolled to participate in the tournament, and the people of the district are eagerly waiting to witness the tournament.
Speaking to press persons, Mallesh Babu said, "During the closure of world-famous BGML, the ground had come to a halt; now it has been revived with all the facilities after taking up the issue with the Ministry of Mines, Mines Joint Secretary, who accorded permission and released the amount," he said.
Mallesh Babu added that when the Sports Authority of India agreed to set up a District centre in the Gymkhana premises, BEML came forward by sending the earth movers, which helped to clear the grown bushes, followed by PWD efforts.
Dr B.R.Ambedkar Gymkhana Ground has returned to its original glory, and it will be allowed for regular sports activities.
SP Shivanshu Rajput said that through the Khelo, sports authority of India, the first match regarding awareness on the drug, under his direct supervision, will take place.
KGF Deputy Superintendent of Police Lakshmaiah and his team have already taken up organising meetings with the government, private colleges to send sports teams, and the police teams are also participating in the tournament.
Pradeep Naidu, a member of the Talent Identification Development Committee under Khelo, said that upgradation efforts are on the cards. Accordingly, the proposal has also been sent and is waiting for a positive reply.
Pradeep also said that in the near future, the Khelo Academy will appoint two coaches to train the young football and other sports persons. He added, "We aim to transform KGF into a major sports cluster, as the climatic conditions are very much suitable for sports activities.