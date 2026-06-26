Famous KGF Gymkhana Ground to reopen after 25 years; two-day football tournament to be held

KGF: After 25 years, the famous Gymkhana ground is all set to reopen to witness a two-day Gold Rush Tournament organised by Khelo India.

The matches are being conducted by the KGF Police District to create awareness on drugs in the name of 'Drug Free KGF'.

Gymkhana ground is one of the famous stadiums in South India, with an international standard.

During the functioning of BGML, every year, a football tournament was conducted in the famous ground for twenty to twenty-five days, in which several public sector company teams, including MEG and teams from Goa, participated.

The games will be witnessed by thousands of people. The ground has also introduced players from KGF to state-level and national-level matches.

After the closure of BGML, the activities on the ground came to a halt.

However, now it has been revamped and colourful paintings have been added to make it more attractive with the efforts of Kolar MP Mallesh Babu.

After twenty-five years, over twenty thousand football lovers are going to witness two days foot ball tournament organised on the 27th and 28th of June by Khelo Sports Authority of India. So far, seventeen teams have enrolled to participate in the tournament, and the people of the district are eagerly waiting to witness the tournament.