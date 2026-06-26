Inauguration of 33 Tungabhadra Dam crest gates marks new era in water cooperation

KOPPAL/HOSAPETE : In a landmark moment for South India’s water management and agricultural future, the newly installed 33 spillway crest gates of the Tungabhadra Dam were inaugurated on Thursday in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, his Andhra Pradesh and Telangana counterparts N Chandrababu Naidu and A Revanth Reddy, respectively, along with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil.

The event symbolised unprecedented unity among the three riparian states that depend on the Tungabhadra river basin for irrigation and drinking water purposes.

The historic ceremony witnessed CMs Shivakumar, Naidu, and Reddy and Patil, jointly inaugurating the new gates by pressing the activation buttons at the dam. The leaders arrived together and later travelled in a battery-operated vehicle to the spillway site, underscoring a spirit of cooperation that transcended political and regional boundaries.While Naidu inaugurated gate 19, Shivakumar activated gate 18, Patil commissioned gate 17, and Reddy launched gate 20.

Addressing a massive public gathering at Munirabad in Koppal district, Shivakumar described the occasion as a “historic event for South India”. Recalling the crisis that emerged after the collapse of Gate No 19 last year, he said swift action by the Karnataka government and technical experts helped avert a major disaster.

He noted that the replacement and modernisation of all the 33 gates were undertaken to safeguard the interests of farmers in Karnataka, and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Shivakumar revealed that the three states had held extensive discussions on the future of the Tungabhadra basin, including proposals for de-silting and construction of a balancing reservoir at Navali.