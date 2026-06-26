Karnataka govt defends Gruha Lakshmi scheme amid audit objections; BJP wants SIT probe

BENGALURU: The Women and Child Development Department has issued a clarification on media reports and objections in the auditor general’s audit report that financial assistance is being transferred to the bank accounts of ineligible and deceased beneficiaries under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

This scheme is being implemented as per rules in a transparent manner and financial assistance is reaching eligible beneficiaries without any problem, the department claimed.

In all, 1,94,560 women, who pay income tax and file GST returns, are being identified for their exclusion from the scheme, it said.

In all, 2,88,376 women registered under this scheme have died. Information on deceased beneficiaries is being obtained through e-janma/family software information and anganwadi workers and PDOs. The names of such beneficiaries will be deleted soon.

Of the dead beneficiaries, names of 1,03,922 have been changed in the ration cards as per rules and financial assistance is being provided to the new heads of families after re-registration.

Due to non-availability of information on the death of beneficiaries on time, Rs 115 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of 1,08,755 dead beneficiaries. Of the amount, Rs 15.24 crore has been returned to the government’s account through the banks. The process to recover the rest is in progress, the department said.

Scheme implemented through ABPS

​The scheme is being implemented through Aadhaar-Based Payment System (ABPS). When the department conducted a physical field visit at the district and taluk levels, it was found that money was deposited in the same accounts only in cases of beneficiaries having joint accounts (mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, and mother and daughter).