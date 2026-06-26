Karnataka HC quashes KPTCL order on supervision charges for self-executed electrical works

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court ruled that there is no express conferment of power on Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) to determine or revise charges payable by consumers for supervision of self-execution of works.

Justice Ravi V Hosmani passed the order recently, while allowing the petition filed by Anushka Realty Inc in 2018, challenging the order dated June 27, 2018, issued by the KPTCL, prescribing slab-wise supervision charges for self execution works and intimation dated August 4, 2018 demanding supervision charges of Rs. 1.02 crore towards electrical infrastructure works undertaken by it for multistoried residential project at KR Puram in the city.

The petitioner had also prayed the court to issue directions to the KPTCL to permit it to carry out electrical works under self-execution on payment of supervision charges of Rs 15 lakh in accordance with regulations framed by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Directing the KPTCL and Bescom to permit the petitioner to resume work by paying supervision charges, treating it as sufficient and in case of other compliances, process the application for electricity connection in accordance with law.

Excess payment made, shall be refunded within eight weeks, failing which it shall carry interest at 8 percent per annum from the date of deposit, the court said.