Karnataka sets six-month deadline to fill 72,000 vacancies across departments

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has directed all departments to complete recruitment to over 72,000 approved vacancies across various departments within six months. A senior IAS officer of Additional Chief Secretary rank will monitor the process.

The departments have been asked to issue recruitment notifications within two months, complete examinations within four months and issue appointment orders within six months

According to the Government Order available with The New Indian Express, the State Government has given nod to fill 72,186 posts in various departments.

Of this, the Finance Department has given approval to recruit 40,009 posts and 32,177 posts under Kalyana Karnataka cadre for which the department has given deemed approval. The same was submitted in the cabinet, which was approved too.

The GO issued on Wednesday reads that to ensure the speedy completion of the recruitment process, action plans were obtained from the recruiting authorities and placed before the cabinet for approval.

Responsibility for expediting recruitment to posts that are to be filled through direct recruitment in 17 departments has been assigned to the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government and Development Commissioner Similarly, responsibility for completing direct recruitment to vacant posts in 34 departments has been assigned to an Additional Chief Secretary to the Government.