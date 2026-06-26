Karnataka witnesses 41% rain deficit so far this monsoon

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and weather experts have termed it a failed monsoon period, as Karnataka has recorded a 41% rain deficit during the first month after the onset of the Southwest monsoon.

Experts do not cite the El Nino effect as the only reason. They say less weather systems were formed in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. They cautioned that this will have an impact on the economy of the state and the country as a whole. They said a similar situation was experienced in 2023 and its ripple effects continued through 2024. They also urged the Central and state governments to draw out long-term drought management plans as occurrence and impacts of El Nino are becoming more frequent.

According to IMD data, against the normal forecast of 162.5mm, the state has recorded only 95.2mm rainfall. In addition, against the normal forecast of 89mm, Bengaluru has recorded only 66mm of rain till June 25.

The IMD’s senior scientist CS Patil said, EL Nino is behind the failure of monsoon this year. The pressure systems have been very weak. “There were no weather systems this year during the monsoon period in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. July–August is the peak monsoon period. Due to poor monsoon and wind patterns, the temperatures have started to soar in many places across the state. Kalaburagi recorded a maximum temperature of 38°C recently,” he said, adding that while Karnataka as a whole has recorded a 42% rain deficit, in coastal Karnataka alone it was 50% and in Bengaluru it was 25%.

Former director of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) GS Srinivas Reddy said that in 2023, there was a 62% rainfall deficit in the state.