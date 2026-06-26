Kumaraswamy urges DK Shivakumar to visit Bairamangala; meet farmers opposing Bidadi project

BENGALURU: Just days after he wrote a letter to CM Shivakumar, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has written another letter to the Chief Minister urging him to personally visit Bairamangala village along with senior officials on June 27, 2026, to directly hear the grievances of farmers and locals affected by the proposed Greater Bengaluru Suburban Development Project in Bidadi.

Kumaraswamy, who has been firm on holding discussions in the presence of aggrieved farmers, said he expects a positive response from the state government. He has also attached the detailed schedule of his visit to Bairamangala and forwarded the letter to the Chief Minister’s office through his staff. The letter was also released to the media.

In the letter addressed to Shri D.K. Shivakumar, Kumaraswamy referred to previous correspondence.

It may be recalled that the CM D.K. Shivakumar had accepted the invitation and said he would invite former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy to his office with five others to talk to him. But after the CM responded, H.D. Kumaraswamy expressed inability to meet on June 26 and asked for a meeting on June 27.

He also said meeting with the CM in his office at Vidhana Soudha would not help but said that he needs to meet the affected villagers in the affected area on ground zero in Bidadi.