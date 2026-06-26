NCERT rejects bias charge over Kannada textbook; defends ‘Krishna’ title amid Karnataka row

BENGALURU: With widespread furor about an alleged misrepresentation of Karnataka’s dietary plurality in the third language Kannada textbook released for the sixth standard by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the national education body released a clarification on Thursday claiming that it did not act in discrimination towards any dietary demographic.

“Nowhere in the textbook is vegetarianism justified, nor is non-vegetarian food opposed,” NCERT stated, “A balanced diet has been covered in Chapter 6 of this textbook. It is clearly mentioned in the introductory note of the chapter ‘Health is Wealth’ that, for good health, a balanced diet, exercise and cleanliness are essential.

The text explains that the body needs balanced foods such as milk, green leafy vegetables, vegetables, fruits and other food items, and that these should be part of our daily diet. The illustration given on page 63 includes both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items.”

Notably, even within the context of NCERT’s explanation, the illustration is the only expression that non-vegetarian food finds, with the written word reserved for vegetarian preferences.