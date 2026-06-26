Youth Congress kicks off all-India anti-NEET drive from Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (KPYCC) kicked off the “Chhaatron Ki Goonj” (echoes of students), a 46-day nationwide anti-NEET campaign, in Bengaluru on Thursday. The campaign is set to take place in 28 cities across the country, concluding

on August 9. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is expected to lead the protests in many cities.

The campaign includes torchlight processions, interactive sessions, music concerts, speeches and walkathons on weekends. Students writing competitive exams in all streams are expected to join the protests.

Addressing a press conference, KPYCC president HS Manjunath Gowda said 93 question papers have been leaked in the past decade, jeopardising the careers of around 6.5 crore students.

“The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has been investigating the 2024 NEET paper leak and is yet to make a headway, is again entrusted the 2026 case,” he said, highlighting the union government’s alleged negligence leading several students to suicides.

Gowda demanded the abolition of the NEET examination, saying that such examinations should be conducted by the respective states.

Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president Varsha Gaikwad made three demands to the Union government: resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and an investigation into the functioning of his department; review and reform of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and a permanent solution to the question paper leaks and strict implementation of an annual academic calendar for examinations, release of results and employment opportunities.