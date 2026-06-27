31 districts in Karnataka receive less than 50% rain till now.

KARWAR: Karnataka is staring at one of its worst rainfall deficits in recent years, with more than half of its 31 districts receiving less than 50% of normal rainfall. More alarmingly, four traditionally rain-rich districts — Shivamogga, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Chikkamagaluru — have recorded less than 40% of their normal rainfall, putting agricultural activities at serious risk this year.

As of 16 districts have recorded significantly below-normal rainfall, insufficient to support farming activities. Among the worst-affected are Shivamogga, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada, which have received only about 40% of their normal rainfall during June. According to district-level data compiled by the Agriculture Department, Shivamogga has received only 36% of its normal rainfall, recording a deficit of 64%. Kodagu has received just 39% of its normal rainfall, reflecting a 61% deficit. Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada have both recorded rainfall deficits of around 60%.

The normal rainfall for these districts up to June 26 is 766 mm in Dakshina Kannada, 264 mm in Chikkamagaluru, 429 mm in Kodagu and 383 mm in Shivamogga. However, the districts have received only 306 mm, 105 mm, 168 mm and 138 mm, respectively.

Vijayanagara district has received just 29 mm of rainfall against the normal 71 mm, registering a deficit of 59%.

Udupi, which normally receives 923 mm of rainfall by June 26, has received only 424 mm, recording a deficit of 54%. Davanagere has also reported a 54% rainfall deficit.

Haveri, Uttara Kannada and Mysuru have each recorded a rainfall deficit of around 53%. Mysuru received 38 mm of rainfall against its normal 82 mm, while Haveri received 47 mm against a normal 99 mm. Uttara Kannada has received only 264 mm compared to its normal 564 mm.