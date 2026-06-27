31 districts in Karnataka receive less than 50% rain till now.

KARWAR: Karnataka is staring at one of its worst rainfall deficits in recent years, with more than half of its 31 districts receiving less than 50% of normal rainfall. More alarmingly, four traditionally rain-rich districts — Shivamogga, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Chikkamagaluru — have recorded less than 40% of their normal rainfall, putting agricultural activities at serious risk this year.
As of 16 districts have recorded significantly below-normal rainfall, insufficient to support farming activities. Among the worst-affected are Shivamogga, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada, which have received only about 40% of their normal rainfall during June. According to district-level data compiled by the Agriculture Department, Shivamogga has received only 36% of its normal rainfall, recording a deficit of 64%. Kodagu has received just 39% of its normal rainfall, reflecting a 61% deficit. Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada have both recorded rainfall deficits of around 60%.
The normal rainfall for these districts up to June 26 is 766 mm in Dakshina Kannada, 264 mm in Chikkamagaluru, 429 mm in Kodagu and 383 mm in Shivamogga. However, the districts have received only 306 mm, 105 mm, 168 mm and 138 mm, respectively.
Vijayanagara district has received just 29 mm of rainfall against the normal 71 mm, registering a deficit of 59%.
Udupi, which normally receives 923 mm of rainfall by June 26, has received only 424 mm, recording a deficit of 54%. Davanagere has also reported a 54% rainfall deficit.
Haveri, Uttara Kannada and Mysuru have each recorded a rainfall deficit of around 53%. Mysuru received 38 mm of rainfall against its normal 82 mm, while Haveri received 47 mm against a normal 99 mm. Uttara Kannada has received only 264 mm compared to its normal 564 mm.
In contrast, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru Urban, Mandya, Ballari, Kolar, Bagalkot, Chitradurga, Raichur, Chamarajanagar and Yadgir have recorded normal rainfall levels. Tumakuru and Chikkaballapur have received 28% and 33% excess rainfall, respectively, receiving 80 mm and 71 mm against their normal rainfall of 60 mm and 55 mm during June. “There will be severe crop losses if the rainfall deficit continues,” said Shivaprasad Gaonkar, Joint Director, Department of Agriculture, Uttara Kannada.
KARNATAKA APPOINTS UPENDRA TRIPATHI AS CHIEF MINISTER’S CLIMATE ADVISOR
Bengaluru: The state government has appointed retired IAS officer Upendra Tripathi as the Honorary Advisor (Climate Change) to CM DK Shivakumar and as the Climate Ambassador of Karnataka. Tripathi, a veteran on renewable energy, has been appointed on an honorary basis, and is accorded the status and rank of a Minister of State. He belongs to the 1980 batch of IAS, Karnataka cadre.
A veteran in the field of renew-able energy, Tripathi has worked in various capacities on national and international level. He was awarded the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration. He is the former and founding direc-tor general of the International Solar Alliance- the first treaty-based multilateral body to be headquartered in India, which made stellar progr-ess during his tenure from 2017 to 2021.
He was also the former secretary to the Government of India in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (2014-2016). He was also chairperson of National Institute of Solar Energy, National Institute of Wind Energy, National Institute of Bio Energy and Association of Renewable Energy Agencies.