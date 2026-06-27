Activists in Karnataka unite to demand immediate rollout of Women's Reservation Act.

BENGALURU: Women’s organisations, activists, academics and progressive groups in Karnataka have united under the National Coalition for Women’s Reservation (NCWR) to demand the unconditional rollout of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women’s Reservation Act, 2023).

The coalition criticised the Centre for delaying the landmark legislation -- passed through the Constitution (106th Amendment) -- by linking its implementation to a future Census and delimitation exercise. Despite nearly three decades of struggle for 33% reservation in Parliament and state Assemblies, they described the current Act as an “empty promise” that puts women’s political rights on indefinite hold.

The urgency intensified after the government’s April 16, 2026 attempt to rush a gazette notification connecting the Act with legislation, including the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, and proposals to expand Lok Sabha seats. The move was resisted, as critics warned that it threatens federalism and risks severe North-South representation imbalances.

In a resolution adopted at a state-level consultation, the NCWR-Karnataka called for immediate implementation of the 33% quota without conditions related to Census or delimitation. It demanded a participatory process for seat identification to ensure representation for Dalit, Adivasi, OBC, minority, and marginalised women, drawing from the Panchayat Raj model.

The group will launch a signature campaign, meet Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and urge Karnataka MPs and MLAs to push for debate in the upcoming monsoon Session. It also plans public awareness drives, protests, and national mobilisation.

“We call upon all democratic forces to join this struggle. True gender justice cannot be conditional on political calculations,” the coalition stated.