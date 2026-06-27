BEML bags extra USD 5.35 m export from West Asia.

BENGALURU: BEML Limited has secured an additional export order valued at USD 5.35 million from West Asia for the supply of heavy earthmoving equipment. The order is in continuation of the Company’s earlier export contract worth USD 36.38 million, announced in April 2026.

Originally developed for large-scale mining applications, BEML’s heavy earthmoving equipment has been suitably engineered to cater to the evolving requirements of infrastructure development and strategic construction projects. The machines are designed to deliver superior performance under demanding operating conditions, incorporating advanced engineering, enhanced durability, and compliance with stringent international quality standards. They are also equipped with ergonomically designed, ROPS/FOPS-certified operator cabins, ensuring enhanced safety, operator comfort, and productivity.

As part of the order, BEML will provide comprehensive maintenance and lifecycle support through its local representative in the region. The support includes the supply of spares, preventive maintenance, servicing, and lifecycle management, ensuring high equipment availability and operational efficiency throughout the project lifecycle, the release added.

Shantanu Roy, Chairman & Managing Director, BEML Limited, said, “This additional order from the Middle East is a strong endorsement of BEML’s engineering excellence and reflects the confidence our global customers place in our products and capabilities. We remain committed to delivering reliable, technology-driven solutions while expanding our global footprint and building long-term partnerships across key international markets.”