Digital portals revolutionise business for India's 80 million MSMEs: Shobha Karandlaje

Walk into any government district office a decade ago and the scene was familiar with a sea of paper files, harried clerks and entrepreneurs waiting days and sometimes weeks for a registration certificate or a payment-dispute hearing. Today, an artisan anywhere in the country can register her enterprise in minutes on her phone, list her products on a national marketplace and chase an overdue invoice without leaving her workshop. This is not a minor administrative upgrade but is a structural transformation. India’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises are not a footnote in the national accounts.
On MSME Day 2026, it is worth pausing to reflect on their true scale as they contribute nearly 31.1% to GDP, over 35% of manufacturing output, account for approximately 48.58% of total exports and employ approximately 38 crore workforce which is larger than the population of most countries. Yet for decades, these enterprises operated at the margins of formal governance, starved of institutional finance, cut off from large procurement markets and navigating a labyrinth of compliance that favoured the large over the small.
The turn is unmistakable with the advent of a suite of purpose-built digital portals, each targeting a specific friction point in the MSME journey. This is quietly shaping the relationship between the state and its smallest entrepreneurs.
Formalisation at fingertip
The first and most fundamental barrier was that without formal registration, an enterprise could not access government schemes, bank credit or public contracts. The paperless, Aadhaar-authenticated and self-declaration-based registration through Udyam Portal reduced a multi-step ordeal to a single online session.
Today, 8.7 crore enterprises have joined the formal economy through the portal, giving rise to a formalisation wave with few precedents in emerging-market history.
Yet, “formalisation without inclusion” risks leaving the most vulnerable behind. The Udyam Assist Platform was thus designed for informal micro enterprises that lacked the documentation for standard registration. As per the Economic Survey 2025–26, the platform has onboarded 3.28 crore such enterprises, extending the reach of state support to businesses that had never before appeared on any official register.
Access to a level playing field through GeM market
Access to buyers has historically been gated by geography, connections and the capacity to navigate procurement bureaucracy. The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) changed the architecture of public procurement. By creating a transparent, reverse-auction-based platform where any registered MSME can supply to government departments and public sector undertakings, GeM has effectively democratised the procurement ecosystem.
Today, more than 11.14 lakh MSME sellers (out of which 2.03 Lakh are women-owned and 61,000 are SC/ST-owned) are registered on the platform. Total procurement through GeM has crossed Rs. 18.40 Lakh Crore, a figure that represents not just transactions but livelihoods protected, businesses sustained and supply chains diversified.
Unlocking liquidity
If registration and markets are the body of MSME reform, cash flow is its lifeblood. The chronic problem of delayed payments and large buyers sitting on MSME invoices for 60, 90 or even 180 days has historically pushed small enterprises into expensive informal credit. The TReDS Platform (Trade Receivables Discounting System) offers a structural remedy to it and MSMEs can now upload invoices to a digital marketplace where banks and financial institutions bid to discount them, releasing working capital immediately.
Through TReDS, invoices worth Rs 8.35 lakh crore have been discounted during 2021-26. These represent enterprises that did not miss payroll, did not turn to moneylenders and did not shutter because a large buyer was slow to pay.
Grievance and justice
Even the best-designed systems generate friction. The MSME Champions Portal serves as a technology-enabled interface where entrepreneurs can seek guidance, raise concerns and access scheme information. Till June 24, 2026, it has addressed 1,85,253 grievances which is 99.66% of the total grievances received.
The MSME Samadhaan Portal targets a more specific injustice of the culture of non- payment that has long afflicted small suppliers. Complementing Samadhaan is the MSME Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) Portal, which takes the logic of digital justice a step further. By enabling MSMEs to resolve commercial disputes through online conciliation and arbitration, the ODR Portal has expanded access to justice for India’s smallest businesses.
The next generation of digital tools
This MSME Day marks not just a celebration but a new chapter in digital journey as India stands poised to expand its digital infrastructure further. The PMEGP 2.0 Portal will simplify the journey from application to subsidy disbursement, while MSME Samadhaan 2.0 will further accelerate the resolution of payment dues and MSME Global Mart 2.0 will serve as a government-backed marketplace integrated with the ONDC ecosystem for both B2B and B2C trade, bringing India’s small businesses onto the global stage. As we embrace AI and digital technologies, the resolve remains unwavering that no entrepreneur shall be left behind in this journey of transformation.
The bigger picture
These portals do not exist in isolation and together, they constitute an interoperating digital ecosystem that reduces compliance burdens, integrates databases and enables real-time information exchange between enterprises and the state. They have not merely brought convenience but have dissolved the structural advantages that historically accrued to the large, the urban and the well-connected.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 places the MSME sector at its very heart. “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” is not merely a slogan but an operating principle. Bank credit to MSMEs has grown from Rs. 10.40 lakh crore as on April 1, 2014 to Rs 36.79 lakh crore as on December 31, 2025, a 268% increase in 12 years, outpacing credit growth for large enterprises. The digital MSME stack is thus in the most concrete sense, the infrastructure of that promise.
MSMEs are where the majority of new jobs will be created, where rural industrialisation will take root and where the decisive shift from informal to formal economic activity must be completed.
The digital scaffolding being built around them is therefore the connective tissue of Viksit Bharat itself and every registration, every invoice financed, every dispute resolved online is an irreversible, forward-looking step towards the India of 2047. The portals connecting millions of small enterprises to markets, finance and governance are not digital conveniences. They are the architecture of aspiration built brick by byte, for a Bharat that leaves no entrepreneur behind.