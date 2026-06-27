Digital portals revolutionise business for India's 80 million MSMEs: Shobha Karandlaje

Walk into any government district office a decade ago and the scene was familiar with a sea of paper files, harried clerks and entrepreneurs waiting days and sometimes weeks for a registration certificate or a payment-dispute hearing. Today, an artisan anywhere in the country can register her enterprise in minutes on her phone, list her products on a national marketplace and chase an overdue invoice without leaving her workshop. This is not a minor administrative upgrade but is a structural transformation. India’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises are not a footnote in the national accounts.

On MSME Day 2026, it is worth pausing to reflect on their true scale as they contribute nearly 31.1% to GDP, over 35% of manufacturing output, account for approximately 48.58% of total exports and employ approximately 38 crore workforce which is larger than the population of most countries. Yet for decades, these enterprises operated at the margins of formal governance, starved of institutional finance, cut off from large procurement markets and navigating a labyrinth of compliance that favoured the large over the small.

The turn is unmistakable with the advent of a suite of purpose-built digital portals, each targeting a specific friction point in the MSME journey. This is quietly shaping the relationship between the state and its smallest entrepreneurs.

Formalisation at fingertip

The first and most fundamental barrier was that without formal registration, an enterprise could not access government schemes, bank credit or public contracts. The paperless, Aadhaar-authenticated and self-declaration-based registration through Udyam Portal reduced a multi-step ordeal to a single online session.