Health experts say mixing alcohol with energy drinks poses risk to heart, brain

BENGALURU: Health experts are raising concerns about the growing practice of mixing alcohol with energy drinks, warning that the combination can have far-reaching consequences for physical and mental health.

According to doctors, combining the two can create a dangerous mismatch in the body, often leading individuals to consume more alcohol. Dr Puneeth BS, consultant medical gastroenterologist at Manipal Hospital, said, “When alcohol is consumed with energy drinks, the person may feel that the desired effect of alcohol has not been achieved and may continue drinking more.” He added that the combination can increase the risk of dehydration, anxiety, palpitations, irregular heart rhythms and other health complications.

Cardiologists also warn that the practice can place significant strain on the cardiovascular system. Dr Pradeep Kumar D, senior consultant in Cardiology at Sakra World Hospital, noted that caffeine may prevent individuals from recognising how intoxicated they actually are. “People may continue drinking because they still feel alert. This can lead to binge drinking, abnormal heart rhythms, and, in some cases, even heart attacks,” he said.