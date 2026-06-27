Karnataka ESCOMS to provide Rs 1 lakh per division for safety drive.

BENGALURU: To raise awareness among the people on electrical safety, Gaurav Gupta, additional chief secretary, Energy Department, said all electricity supply companies (ESCOMs) in the state will contribute Rs 1 lakh per division towards events to mark ‘National Electrical Safety Week’.

The events will be organised by the Electrical Inspectorate. Speaking after inaugurating ‘National Electrical Safety Week’, he said, “Electricity is the most widely used form of energy in the world. Its usage is increasing rapidly and safety awareness must grow accordingly. We must work collectively with a shared sense of responsibility,” Gupta said.

“To make this safety week more effective, all ESCOMs in the state will provide Rs 1 lakh for each division. Apart from raising awareness, preventive measures are essential to avoid electrical accidents,” he said, adding that action plans in this regard will be formulated soon. Gupta said the government’s focus is on new recruitments by streamlining the process. Vacant posts will not only be filled in government departments, but also in corporations and boards.

BESCOM managing director Shivashankara N said officials of the Electrical Inspectorate should work in close coordination with district administrations to raise greater awareness on electrical safety. The oath on electrical safety was administered on the occasion. Vehicles equipped with LED screens to raise awareness on electrical safety were flagged off.