Karnataka govt decides to fully resume jungle safaris at Bandipur, Nagarahole.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has decided to fully reopen the jungle safari (Park Excursion) at the Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves, based on the effective carrying capacity scientifically assessed by a Technical Committee of experts and officials.
The report has been accepted by the State government, and directions have been issued to operate the jungle safari in a regulated manner, in line with the recommendations. Karnataka holds immense potential in eco-tourism and has consistently followed a model of sustainable tourism which generates local employment and livelihood opportunities while boosting the local economy.
The State remains committed to the eco-tourism model that safeguards ecological integrity and ensures that tourism contributes positively to conservation, local livelihoods, and visitor experience.
Earlier in May, Karnataka Forest and Environment Minister Ishwar B Khandre defended the State government’s move to temporarily halt safari operations in Bandipur and Nagarahole National Parks last November, saying the measure was intended to safeguard human lives following a series of wildlife attacks.
Muthathi: Reddy tells DC to take safety measures
Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy has directed officials to identify safe swimming zones in the Cauvery at Muthathi for tourists. Reddy, who is in-charge minister of Mandya district, directed the Mandya deputy commissioner to take steps to erect barricades at unsafe areas along the banks of the Cauvery at Muthathi in Malavalli taluk to prevent visitors from venturing into the river.
The minister’s directive comes in the wake of the tragedy at Muthathi where five members of a family drowned in the river two days ago.
Speaking to the deputy commissioner over the phone, Reddy directed him to install signboards providing information to tourists at Muthathi. Reddy instructed the deputy commissioner to deploy guides or trained personnel at the safe swimming zones. Expressing his condolences to the kin of the victims, the minister said that he would visit Mandya district shortly.
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has written to Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge, seeking urgent safety measures at Muthathi in Mandya district to prevent recurring drowning deaths in the Cauvery River. He urged the government to open a police outpost, deploy additional security personnel, install warning signboards and barricades, and restrict access to unsafe stretches of the river. Kumaraswamy said at least 11 people have drowned in the past five months and over 36 in the last five years, stressing the need for immediate intervention.