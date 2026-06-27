Karnataka govt decides to fully resume jungle safaris at Bandipur, Nagarahole.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has decided to fully reopen the jungle safari (Park Excursion) at the Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves, based on the effective carrying capacity scientifically assessed by a Technical Committee of experts and officials.

The report has been accepted by the State government, and directions have been issued to operate the jungle safari in a regulated manner, in line with the recommendations. Karnataka holds immense potential in eco-tourism and has consistently followed a model of sustainable tourism which generates local employment and livelihood opportunities while boosting the local economy.

The State remains committed to the eco-tourism model that safeguards ecological integrity and ensures that tourism contributes positively to conservation, local livelihoods, and visitor experience.

Earlier in May, Karnataka Forest and Environment Minister Ishwar B Khandre defended the State government’s move to temporarily halt safari operations in Bandipur and Nagarahole National Parks last November, saying the measure was intended to safeguard human lives following a series of wildlife attacks.

Muthathi: Reddy tells DC to take safety measures

Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy has directed officials to identify safe swimming zones in the Cauvery at Muthathi for tourists. Reddy, who is in-charge minister of Mandya district, directed the Mandya deputy commissioner to take steps to erect barricades at unsafe areas along the banks of the Cauvery at Muthathi in Malavalli taluk to prevent visitors from venturing into the river.